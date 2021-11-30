Tommy’s call for the church to awake
A new book by Reverend Tommy MacNeil will be launched in Martin’s Memorial Church, Stornoway, on Tuesday December 14 th with the event livestreamed via YouTube and Facebook. There will be live worship and an interview with the author about the book.
Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 3:19 pm
Updated
Entitled “Sleeping Giant – A call to the church to awake and arise”, it was conceived in the United States during a sabbatical in 2014 and was completed during the lockdown. The publishers describe it as “an honest, positive, provocative, hope-filled, Spirit-inspired rallying call to revival”.
Rev MacNeil has been minister at Martin’s Memorial for the last 15 years and prior to that was minister at Barvas Church of Scotland. He studied at Aberdeen University from 1994 to 2000.