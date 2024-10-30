UHI are making “every effort to resolve” dispute

The Stornoway campus has seen the highest number of job cuts, resulting in "huge levels of stress and unhappiness", according to unions.

Bosses at UHI North, West and Hebrides have insisted they want to resolve their formal union dispute “as soon as possible”.

As reported in the Gazette last week, talks are ongoing between the EIS/FELA and UNISON unions and the executive leadership team at UHI North, West and Hebrides.

UHI NWH was created in August 2023, merging what was UHI Outer Hebrides (formerly Lews Castle College) with North Highland in Thurso and West Highland in Fort William.

Lydia Rohmer, Principal and Chief Executive, said the changes were “necessary to achieve our merger ambition of creating a college which is financially sustainable”.

“We consulted extensively with staff, collectively through our trade unions and individually,” she said. “Working with them, we have made significant progress towards creating a sustainable college. Our staff are highly valued – by our board, management team, and students. They are key to ensuring the college’s success and realising its full potential, and we are fully committed to working with them.

“Change of this scale is not easy and we recognise the challenge it has placed on staff.”

She added: “We are making every effort to resolve the dispute with trade unions, which unfortunately continues to create uncertainty for staff, extra work and prevents some new vacancies being filled. Significant progress has been made, and we have committed to a two-stage review at six and 12 months to ensure it is fit for purpose, once fully implemented. We want to resolve this dispute as soon as possible.”

The principal defended their decision to conduct an Impact Assessment after the merger had happened.

Lydia Rohmer said it “could only take place after our voluntary severance scheme closed, and we knew which geographic location leavers had come from. We have made no compulsory redundancies.

“For clarity, Stornoway has undergone the highest number of voluntary departures in terms of full-time equivalent posts but not in terms of headcount – Fort William has seen the highest number of voluntary departures in terms of headcount since 1st August 2023. The majority of staff who left by voluntary severance either retired or moved into other work or study and there are also a number of other vacancies to fill in our Stornoway campus.”