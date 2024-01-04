‘We just do not know where we stand...’

​The Scottish Government has confirmed that it will be 2026 before the case for replacing St Brendan’s Hospital on Barra will even be “re-visited”.

The proposed Barra and Vatersay community campus, after a long period of negotiation, has now been thrown into serious doubt

​This follows the shock intimation from SNP Health Secretary, Michael Matheson, that the long-promised project had been dropped from the capital programme, thereby putting the whole “campus” concept for public services in Castlebay in serious doubt.

Longstanding campaigner Jessie MacNeil has called for clarity on how services are supposed to be provided. “By 2026”, she wrote, “it will be close to 20 years since it was acknowledged by the Health Board and Scottish Gov ernment that the hospital in Barra needed to be replaced.

“As a community we do not know where we stand with regard to the entire Campus project which was a pet policy of the Scottish Government at the time the Barra Campus was proposed”.

Opponents of the “campus” approach through a Public Private Partnership have long claimed it was disproportionate for Castlebay and that losing one aspect would put all the component parts in doubt.

The 2026 date is quoted in a letter from the chief executive of the Western Isles NHS Board, Gordon Jamieson, to Alasdair Allan MSP. It also says they “have been in contact with Scottish Government officials who have re-stated their commitment to continuing to support progress and any necessary works in the period running up to when the decision can be re-visited in 2026”.

Mr Jamieson adds: “Currently the road map for the non-health/hospital parts of the campus is not clear. We endeavour to make the best use of what resources we have available to us, and the shortcomings of the current hospital building are now back into sharp focus.

“I have agreed with Scottish Government officials to undertake a number of assessments regarding the current state of the building and its functional suitability.”

Mr Jamieson says that the Health Board has “over the last number of years, carried out improvement work and alterations where we could”. As examples, he notes “the entire roof of St. Brendan’s was replaced around 2006” and that “the entire plumbing system was replaced in 2020/21”.

“A small team will visit in mid-January”, Mr Jamieson states, to look at a range of issues including infection prevention and fire safety.

He adds: “The boiler/heating system is aged and needs replacement. In the meantime we are adding more efficient and effective electric heating. Completed assessments will be shared with Scottish Government officials”.

Mr Jamieson states: “I think it will be the spring of 2024 before everything comes together and apart from clinical and estates staff going to Barra for assessment purposes and to undertake work we are not planning any community engagement in relation to what is in effect planned, preventative, improvement maintenance work.