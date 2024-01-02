Well-deserved honours

Two outstanding servants of the Western Isles and their communities have been recognised in the New Year Honours List.

Norman "Dokus" Macdonald served in numerous roles, including as convener of Comhairle nan Eilean Siar.

​They are former Comhairle nan Eilean Siar convener, Norman A. Macdonald, who is awarded an OBE, and Malina Macleod, who was the first deputy manager of the Uist and Barra Hospital in Benbecula, and is made an MBE.

Iain Macaulay, Lord-Lieutenant for the Western Isles, said: “The honours system offers public recognition to people from all walks of life who have given exceptional service and made a difference in their community”.

The two island recipients, he added, have “provided outstanding service, in their various roles, for a considerable length of time”.

Malina Macleod was the first deputy manager of the Uist and Barra Hospital.

The citation for Mr Macdonald’s award referred specifically to his service “to the community of Uig” as well as his wider contribution to the Western Isles as convener and in other roles".

This was appropriate as he has been closely involved in all the economic and social initiatives in Uig over recent decades which have led to it having a wide range of vital services under community ownership and control.

These include the vibrant community centre which recently marked its 25th anniversary; the award-winning community-owned shop and Post Office; the Uig Gala Day and the buy-out of Bhaltos Estate to be run by a community Trust.

He was also part-time Watch Commander with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service from which he retired last year after 30 years.

The presence of a fire station in Uig, as part of the community centre expansion, became a model for other rural communities fighting to retain services.

First elected to Comhairle nan Eilean Siar in 1997, he served two terms as convener before retiring in 2022. As chair of Sgoiltean Ura LLP, one of his achievements was to lead the schools project which modernised much of the school estate in the Western Isles.

Mr Macaulay said: “Norman, in both paid and voluntary roles, has given an extraordinary level of service and demonstrated great leadership to promote and drive key local and Island wide projects and initiatives.

"His contribution and dedication to both his local and the Western Isles community over the years are remarkable.”

Mrs Malina Macleod has dedicated herself to a career in nursing and social care, spanning more than 60 years. A former Matron of Lochmaddy Hospital for many years until it closed in 2001, she was the first Deputy Manager of the Uist and Barra Hospital in Benbecula when it opened in 2001.

Mr Macaulay commented: “Since her retirement from the nursing profession, Malina’s continued commitment and service to the North Uist community has been truly outstanding – working as a caring, highly valued and much sought after home-carer for local charity Tagsa Uibhist.

“She drove considerable distances from the family home in Lochportain to ensure her patients and clients received the care and support they needed to remain in their own homes, all of whom speak appreciatively of her devotion, skills and caring abilities”.