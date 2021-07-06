Vaccination staff in the grounds of the Caberfeidh Hotel in Stornoway, one of the locations where mass clinics were held

In terms of the current programme, Uist and Barra had their last mass vaccination clinics on June 26th and 27th and in Lewis last Friday.

NHS Western Isles will continue to deliver vaccinations through smaller clinics in locations across the areas. However, as the majority of eligible adults have now received both first and second doses, clinics will be significantly smaller in size.

The mass vaccination clinics have been extremely successful in the Western Isles, with the area being the first area in Scotland to complete the target of inviting all eligible adults for their first dose back in May.

To date in the Western Isles, more than 91 per cent of eligible adults have received their first dose of the vaccine, and around 85 per cent of those have also received their second dose. That equates to approximately 20,800 first doses and over 19,200 second doses.

The mass vaccination programme has been a huge team effort from the start , with significant input from the coastguard Agency, Scottish Fire and Rescue, and street pastors. There have also been a number of local organisations and businesses that have supported with accommodation, including the Caberfeidh Hotal, Balivanich Hall, Barra Learning Centre, Lewis Sports Centre, Tarbert Hall, GP Practices, Lochmaddy Hall and Southend Hall.

NHS Western Isles Chief Executive, Gordon Jamieson, said: “I am both humbled and hugely grateful for how our communities have pulled together over the past months to ensure the Western Isles COVID vaccination programme was delivered quickly and effectively. Our partners across the Western Isles didn’t hesitate in providing support and our local partners have been present at each and every one of our mass vaccination clinics over a number of months.

