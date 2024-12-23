Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Christmas holidays will impact the opening hours of your doctor’s surgery 🏥

Cases of norovirus, flu and Covid have been causing people to get sick this Christmas.

GP surgeries will be closing their doors on some days over the holiday season.

Here’s where you can go if you find yourself in need of medical attention.

No one wants to find themselves feeling unwell this Christmas, but with illnesses such as norovirus, Covid and the flu on the rise, some of us might find ourselves falling sick this holiday season.

People across Scotland are being urged to choose the best option for their healthcare this Christmas. The festive period will impact the opening hours of your GP and pharmacies so accessing care when you feel under the weather might look slightly different.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to go if you need medical care at Christmas or New Year’s.

Are GPs open over Christmas and New Year's?

GP surgeries will be open over the holiday season, but they will close their doors on Christmas Day (Wednesday, December 25), Boxing Day (Thursday, December 26), New Year’s Day (Wednesday, January 1) and some will also close on Thursday, January 2, as these are bank holidays.

Opening hours of GP practices will vary, so it’s important that you check the website of your GP surgery to find out more. You can find the opening hours of your nearest GP surgery by searching your postcode on NHS Inform.

Where to go if you need medical care at Christmas?

If you find yourself needing medical care over the Christmas holidays and your GP surgery is closed there are some options available.

If you have a non-urgent health issue it’s best to wait until your GP reopens, seek out support from your local pharmacy if it is open, or find out more information about common health questions and symptoms at NHS Inform.

If you have an urgent but not life-threatening medical issue, you can use the NHS 24 app to find out more about your symptoms and what steps you should take next. You can also phone the NHS 111 service which is open during public holidays, during the call you will be triaged and may be put through to a healthcare specialist who can arrange appointments for you.

In case of a life-threatening emergency attend your local A&E department or call 999 for an ambulance.

You can find out more about how to look after yourself during the colder months at NHS Inform Prepare for Winter.