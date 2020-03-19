Call out to retirees to return to health service to battle Coronavirus

NHS Western Isles is asking recently retired healthcare professionals to consider temporarily returning from retirement to help deliver services during a COVID-19 outbreak.

NHS Western Isles Chief Executive, Gordon Jamieson, said: “NHS Western Isles is anticipating a significant increase in the numbers of people requiring healthcare over the coming weeks and months.

“That, coupled with the possibility of an unprecedented increase in the numbers of current NHS staff off sick, will place significant pressure on local healthcare services.

“We are asking those with the skills and experience we need to consider returning to service temporarily to help us deliver services to our community.

“We acknowledge that this is a significant ask of those who are in retirement, but we are facing a situation of unprecedented pressure.”

·Are you a recently retired healthcare professional?

·Has your registration recently lapsed?

·Do you have the skills, knowledge and experience needed?

·Would you be willing to help out if required?

If you answered yes to any of these questions then email: wi-hb.HR@nhs.net or call 01851 762009 with your details