Cancer charity boost after car sale
A cheque of £1,000 was recently handed over to the Western Isles Cancer Care Initiative.
Tuesday, 10th August 2021, 10:58 am
Updated
It came after the family of Colin John MacLeod, who died in February in his early 80s, decided to donate the proceeds of the sale of his car to charity.
Nephew Iain Don Maciver said: “My eldest son David suggested we put the proceeds towards WICCI, a cause his mother, Christina, is involved in.”
The car was taken to Norrie’s Garage who decided to put an MoT on it free of charge in order to help out.