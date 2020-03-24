Castleview Dental Practice to temporarily close

Castleview Dental Practice in Stornoway will close today (Tuesday) in keeping with Scottish Government guidance.

This temporary measure helps with the social distancing vital to limiting the spread of Coronavirus.

Mr Kalvakuntla, the practice Principal, has taken this step with the safety of patients in mind.

The Practice will remain closed until Government advice changes.

Routine dental treatment is being suspended all across Scotland. Emergency care only will be provided.

EMERGENCY TREATMENT

All patients in Lewis and Harris, including those from the Castleview Practice, should contact the Western Isles Dental Centre on 01851 707500.

In the Southern Isles calls should be directed to Liniclate Dental Clinic on 01870602178.

With fewer staff available, appointments will be strictly limited to emergencies requiring urgent attention.

NHS Western Isles Dental Director, Colin Robertson, said: “The current pandemic is unlike anything our service has experienced before.

“For the protection of our patients, some of whom are particularly vulnerable, limiting access is now crucial. Dental treatment involves close personal contact, which is now an unacceptable risk.

“The action taken by Castleview is welcome and timely.​

“This will be a difficult time, with reduced access to dental treatment.

“I would like to thank the public for their patience and understanding as we make our way through this period of uncertainty.”