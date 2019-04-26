Child Development Drop-In sessions come to the Uists

Parents and carers in the Uists have the chance to chat with professionals about their child’s development as the NHS Western Isles Allied Health Professionals (AHP) team invite all to a free and informal Child Development Drop-In session.

The Child Development Drop-In service has been established to improve access to professional advice and support, and to promote early intervention.

During the sessions a Speech and Language Therapist, Occupational Therapist, and Physiotherapist will be available to parents and carers who wish to seek advice regarding their child’s development.

And parents and carers are welcome to come along even if they don’t have any specific questions as, through discussion about their child, the professionals can provide helpful advice and tips.

The Child Development Drop-In service sessions have been successfully run in Stornoway and the AHP team are delighted now to be able to offer this service in the Uists.

And the team also plan to trial the Drop-In service in Barra in June, with details currently being finalised.

The AHP Child Development Drop-In session in the Uists will be held on Wednesday, May 15th, from 1.30pm to 2.30pm at the Benbecula Church of Scotland, Griminish, Benbecula.