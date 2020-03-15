Church advice in the wake of Coronavirus threat

Places of worship across the country are revising their practices in the wake of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) threat.

The Church of Scotland has issued guidance on best practice on its website which includes advice on hygeine practices during Communion and sharing the Peace.

The advice, published on March 11th states: “At Communion services, churches should already be following best hygiene practices. During this time congregations may choose to avoid touching or shaking hands while sharing the Peace, if that is your practice.

“Some churches are making the British Sign Language sign for peace while saying words of peace instead. Speak to your minister or worship leader who can advise you.

“The communion cup should not be shared. Use individual disposable or washable cups instead.

“Bread should be not passed around via the “tearing and sharing” method but should be prepared by a single user who has thoroughly washed their hands before cutting up the bread.

“To prevent avoidable handling of food and reduce the risk of cross-contamination use a pair of tongs or toothpicks to dispense bread

“Ideally anyone preparing or handing out food and drink should wear disposable gloves

“All utensils must be washed thoroughly with a detergent and dried before and after preparing the bread

“Coffees and Teas should be dispensed by a small number of individuals and either placed on a table for collection, or cups and saucers are used to reduce hand contact.

“All cups, saucers and plates must be washed thoroughly using a dishwasher if available

Individually wrapped biscuits and cakes are suitable, but please avoid sharing plates of open cakes and biscuits.

“Use best hygiene practices when handling hymn books, collection plates or money.”

The advice continues: “It is also best practice for churches to have hand sanitisers available for parishioners to use.

“Best hygiene practice should continue to be observed in all pastoral contacts.

“Whilst in places of worship, there is no need to avoid other worshipers who are well.

“Public Health Scotland and the UK Government recommend that you should take usual infection prevention precautions including:

“Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

“Use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available

“Churches can underline the importance of handwashing by ensuring that hand sanitisers are not available in toilets where soap and water can be used

“It is particularly important after taking public transport to use sanitiser on your hands

“Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands

“Carry tissues to catch coughs and sneezes and bin the tissue

“If you feel unwell, stay at home, do not attend work or school

“Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces in church buildings”

The advice concludes: “NHS Scotland have prepared a poster which could be displayed at your building entrance to give advice to visitors. The purpose of this poster is to protect the visitor and those within the building.”