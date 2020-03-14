Coronavirus (Covid-19) travel impact

The impact of Coronavirus on Western Isles’ travel connections was underlined today (Saturday) when Calmac admitted the virus had the potential to cause significant disruption.

Louis de Wolff, CalMac’s Director of Health, Safety Quality and Environment told the Gazette: “We are monitoring developments around Coronavirus very closely and have tried and tested plans to deal with situations like this.

“In line with Scottish Government advice, we are referring people to the guidance issued by NHS Inform which can be viewed at: nhsinform.scot/coronavirus”

He added that the company was working closely with Transport Scotland’s Resilience Team and Health Protection Scotland, and have developed COVID-19 contingency plans in line with the current government strategy.

“We are also tied in with the Scottish Government’s COVID-19 Communications team and receive daily updates from them.

“CalMac is sending out frequent COVID-19 updates to our own staff.

“There is obviously a potential for COVID-19 to cause significant disruption, but all our plans are designed to ensure our service can continue, albeit at reduced capacity.

“We will take advice from the Government before making any decisions and we will ensure any impact is communicated early and in as much detail to communities and customers as possible.”