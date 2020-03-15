Coronavirus - Cruise-liner due to call into Stornoway docked due to pandemic

In a blow to the early part of the tourist season in the Western Isles the company ‘Crusie and Maritime Voyages’ (CMV) has announced that it is suspending its operations until April 24th.

This means the cruise liner ‘The Astoria’, which can accommodate up to 550 guests and was due to call in at Stornoway Port on April 9th, will not now continue on her scheduled route.

ASTORIA SUSPENDED

Talking about the decision on their website the company stated: “Our top and overriding priority is the health and safety of our passengers and crew.

“As such, all CMV vessels will be returning to their disembarkation homeports in the UK and Germany with the repatriation of international passengers as required.”

The company’s CEO, Christian Verhounig, added: “Due to this fast-evolving global pandemic, we are simply unable to continue performing our scheduled itineraries and to deliver the travel experience expected by our valued passengers.

“We have therefore taken the very difficult decision to temporarily suspend all cruises until Friday 24 April 2020 when we very much hope to be able to resume service.

“These are indeed challenging circumstances but rest assured, they will be overcome with fortitude and the minimum of disruption”.

The company also owns another regular visitor to the Western Isles ‘The Marco Polo’, which is due to call into Stornoway Port in May.

Sixty-one cruise vessel visits are expected in Stornoway between April and October this year.

OTHER CRUISE LINERS

Cruise liners owned by other companies which are due to call into the Port this spring are the Hebridean Princess on April 24th, which is owned by Hebridean Island Cruises.

That company’s current position on its cruises going ahead is: “There are currently no reasons, nor industry advice, to suggest that our cruises should be cancelled.”

The next vessel due into Port is Le Champlain on May 6th, it is owned by company Compagnie du Ponant, which is currently continuing with its scheduled sailings. Jean-Emmanuel Sauvée, President and co-Founder of that company recently described the company’s safety measures.

He said: “The Safety and security of our company’s guests and crew members are my absolute priority, I am personally monitoring the Covid-19 situation with our expert team.

“At each embarkation port every single person - guests and crew members – must pass through a mandatory screening, conducted off the ship prior to boarding, to thoroughly check their temperature and passport stamps.

“A formal ban on boarding now applies in three cases to any person (guest or crew member):

“Anyone passing through China (including Macao and Hong Kong), South Korea, Iran and Italy (even a transit airport) 30 days prior to embarkation.

“Anyone presenting with a temperature above 100.4°F (38°C) at the time of embarkation and who passed through Taiwan, Singapore, and Japan (even a transit airport) in the last 30 days.

“Anyone who arrives with a temperature above 100.4°F (38°C) and who is considered a risk by the company’s medical team. The risk will be assessed in line with our protocol for reviewing the information provided in the compulsory health questionnaire, associated symptoms, recently frequented geographic areas, etc.”

Many ports are considering whether or not to continue to allow cruise-liners to dock.

PORT IS FOLLOWING GUIDELINES

The Stornoway Port Authority (SPA) has highlighted that it is following government guidelines, but there were still questions about what happens over the next few weeks.

A spokesperson for the body underlined the fact that the islands don’t have the infrastructure to cope with isolating large numbers of sick crew passengers.

And revealed that the SPA is hoping to persuade the government to designate a contingency port where ships could be directed that need access to medical services.

NOTICE TO MARINERS

In the meantime the Port Authority has issued a ‘Notice to Mariners’ on its website, which states:

“A Maritime Declaration of Health (MDH) is required for all vessels on arrival from a foreign port.

“However, in response to this emerging situation regarding COVID-19, Health Protection Scotland and the Scottish Ports Liaison Network require that information be submitted to the Scottish Port Health Authority of the ports in the table below in the following cases irrespective of whether the vessel is arriving from a foreign port or another UK port: ALL cruise vessels; Container and Cargo Vessels

“Where anyone on board the vessel has travelled from or via any current risk area or if they have been in close contact with confirmed case of COVID-19 infection within the 14 days prior to the vessel arriving in a Scottish Port.”

The online notice continues: “The information we require is the same as that required in the current MDH and should therefore allow the Port Authority to establish:

“Any persons unwell during the voyage and/ or on arrival, and any sanitary measures taken in response to that illness;

“Origin of the ship, when it left the origin port, and all ports where the vessel has docked during the 14 days prior to arrival;

“Any crew changes involving people from risk areas;

“We ask that the master of the vessel submit the information using the current MDH form, where possible, for convenience.

“Symptoms of COVID-19 may include fever or acute respiratory infection with at least one of cough, sore throat, or shortness of breath. The Master of the ship should consider these as grounds for suspecting the existence of a disease of an infectious nature in addition to those listed on the current MDH.

“Where a port operator or ship’s agent receives notice that there are ill persons on a vessel then: If the suspected case is a medical emergency, you must call 999 for medical assistance and you must inform attending services that the case has originated from a COVID-19 risk area or has had contact with a confirmed case;

“DO NOT disembark the patient or arrange alternative transport to a hospital until advised to do so;

“Ask the Harbour Master to inform the NHS Public Health (local Health Protection Team) and the Port Health Authority (the local authorities).”