Coronavirus - decision taken to close sport, leisure, libraries, museums across the Western Isles

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar has announced this morning that in light of the Coronavirus threat, and following advice from the Scottish Government, it is closing indefinitely all sport and leisure facilities, libraries and museums throughout the Western Isles from 5pm today, Tuesday, March 17th.

Harris and Lionacleit Sports Centres will close at 4pm.

All after school lets are also cancelled until further notice.

Further information for Slàinte Mhath Scheme members will be issued in due course.

A spokesperson, said: “It is important to reiterate that these are precautionary measures which are being taken in order to follow Scottish Government guidelines.”

All Comhairle related information can be found on the website at: https://www.cne-siar.gov.uk/social-care-and-health/coronavirus/

Highlands and Islands University has also reported it is suspending all face-to-face teaching at all of its campuses.

In a statement it said: “It has been decided to suspend face-to-face teaching at all centres from 5pm on Friday, March 20th to help reduce the risk of spread of coronavirus within our community. This arrangement will continue until further notice.

“This suspension will cover all further education, higher education and community programmes. Students should therefore not attend any classes in person after this Friday until told otherwise. This includes lectures, tutorials, laboratory classes and seminars.

“Campus buildings, including residences, student support and library services and resource centres, remain open and staff continue to work on site.

“However, there is currently no overseas travel permitted for students or staff. Only essential course-related travel within the UK will be allowed.

“These are unprecedented times but we’re planning carefully to ensure students can continue their studies, including examination arrangements, with as little disruption as possible.”

You can keep up to date on the latest developments at www.uhi.ac.uk/coronavirus