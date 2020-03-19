Coronavirus - help for top-up energy customers in self-isolation

New emergency measures with the energy industry have been agreed by the government to protect the domestic energy supply of those most in need during the disruption caused by COVID-19.

From today (March 19) customers with pre-payment meters who may not be able to add credit can speak to their supplier about options to keep them supplied.

This will benefit over 4 million customers.

This could include nominating a third party for credit top ups, having a discretionary fund added to their credit, or being sent a pre-loaded top up card so that their supply is not interrupted.

More broadly, any energy customer in financial distress will also be supported by their supplier, which could include debt repayments and bill payments being reassessed, reduced or paused where necessary, while disconnection of credit meters will be completely suspended.

Secretary of State for Business and Energy, Alok Sharma, said: “While friends and family will play a role in helping people impacted by the Coronavirus, we recognise there will be many customers who will need additional support and reassurance, particularly those who are financially impacted or in vulnerable circumstances.

“The government has committed to do whatever it takes to get our nation through the impacts of this coronavirus pandemic.

“Today those most in need can rest assured that a secure supply of energy will continue to flow into their homes during this difficult time.

“The government and energy industry have agreed to prioritise those existing customers most in need, while identifying customers whose circumstances may have changed as a direct or indirect result of COVID-19.”

Chief Executive of Citizens Advice, Dame Gillian Guy, said: “This is an uncertain time for many people. Energy suppliers need to play their part by communicating clearly and supporting their customers as much as possible.

“Keeping people on supply, making sure they have warm homes and don’t face additional financial or other stresses about their energy supply will be essential.

“Suppliers will need to put in place support measures for people on prepayment meters, people and families who need to self-isolate or take steps to reduce social contact, and people who may otherwise be in vulnerable situations.

“The measures set out and agreed will be implemented immediately by energy suppliers to alleviate pressure on energy customers.”