Coronavirus impacts several spring events and fixtures, as premises start to close in the Islands

The full bite of the Coronavirus threat to normal life is starting to be felt in the Western Isles this morning (Tuesday) with many organisations taking the decision to abide by Government advice and cancel their event, or close their premises, in order to safeguard the public.

It was announced yesterday afternoon (Monday) that the popular charity fundraiser ‘Tipsy Tea’, which is organised by Cancer Research UK’s Isle of Lewis branch and was due to take place on Saturday, March 21st, will be cancelled and rescheduled for later this year.

On their Facebook page Cancer Research UK Isle of Lewis branch said: “In the interests of public health, we have taken the decision as a committee to postpone our Tipsy Tea Party until later on in the year. So, don’t lose these tickets!

“We’ll still keep our Irish theme though, shouldn’t think the Irish would mind! Keep safe, follow the guidelines and let’s look out for one another.”

The organisers of the annual 40th Reunion which was due to take place over the weekend of April 10th also decided to cancel their event and are looking to rearrange it in October.

Making their announcement they explained: “Based on the rapidly changing national and international situation with Covid-19 and the advice from the UK Government to avoid ❤unecessary gatherings, we unfortunately have no option but to postpone the 2020 40th Reunion.

“We have provisionally booked the Caber (Cabarfeidh Hotel, Stornoway) for the 16th of October and the Caladh (Caladh Inn, Stornoway) for the 17th of October.

“This is the earliest suitable alternative available for our reunion.

“Please email us if you have any queries at: heb40th@gmail.com

“And remember, keep washing your hands!”

An Comunn Gaidhealach, organisers of the Royal National Mod, met on Monday morning and following that meeting announced that it is expected the round of Provincial Mods, which usually take place each year from May to June, will not now take place.

The Gaelic body added that further information about Provincial Mods due to run in the autumn will be distributed later this year.

This morning (Tuesday) An Lanntair arts centre in Stornoway announced on its Facebook page that it will be closed today (March 17th)

Their statement said: “ In light of this new advice (people advised to limit social contact: scotgov), An Lanntair will be closed today (Tuesday 17th March) whilst we seek further clarity on Government guidance.

“Our top priority is the safety of our staff, audiences, customers, artists and participants. We will provide an update here and on our website for everyone later today on any further changes to our provision.

“Sending love to all from everyone at An Lanntair in these challenging times.”

It has also been reported that the decision to cancel all Island football matches for the foreseeable future has also been taken (see the full report on this decision in this week’s Stornoway Gazette, out on Thursday, March 19th)