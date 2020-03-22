Coronavirus - MP calls for accommodation providers to be shut down

Ian Blackford, MP for Ross, Skye and Lochaber, has called for all accommodation providers, including hotels, guest houses, bed and breakfast accommodation, holiday rental properties to be shut down due to the Coronavirus threat.

Mr Ian Blackford, explained on this Twitter feed this afternoon (Sunday, March 22nd): “Requests to the public not to come to the Highlands are not working and we need to move to take firmer action.

“The emergency powers legislation comes in front of Westminster tomorrow (Monday, March 23rd). I will be calling on the UK and Scottish Government to take a number of steps.

“Key to this is to shut down all accommodation providers including hotels, guest houses, bed and breakfast accommodation, holiday rental properties and the right for tourist camper vans to come to the Highlands and Islands except for those on essential working engagements that need accommodation.

“All camping and caravan parks need to be shut to tourists, all ski resorts that are currently attracting significant numbers and any tourist destinations need to be closed. The Jacobite train from Fort William to Mallaig as one example must be closed.”

The MP then went on to “call out” what he described as examples of unacceptable behaviour by accommodation providers.

He continued: “My message to tourists is: in the Highlands we are renowned for the welcome we provide. Once we have defeated this virus we will of course welcome you back. For those visiting the Highlands just now, please leave. Please go home. For anyone thinking of coming to the Highlands just don’t.”