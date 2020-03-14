Coronavirus self isolation advice

NHS Western Isles has issued new guidance for anyone visiting a patient in hospital in the Islands.

Do not visit anyone in hospital if you have a fever/ respiratory / cough or cold symptoms.

All visitors must hand sanitize when entering and leaving clinical areas.

The health authority are also urging people to visit NHS Inform for up to date information and advice: https://www.nhsinform.scot/coronavirus

And are advising that if you develop flu like symptoms, you should not attend your GP or hospital, but instead call your GP or NHS24 on 111 for advice if you need it.

People with a new onset of continuous cough or high temperature should self-isolate for seven days as determined yesterday by the Scottish Government.