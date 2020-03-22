Coronavirus - Travel restrictions on non-essential ferry travel

It is understood that the Scottish Government will issue an immediate travel ban on non-essential travel to the Western Isles.

Kate Forbes MSP, Cabinet Secretary for Finance, posted on her Facebook feed this afternoon (Sunday, March 22nd).

“This is an update from Michael Matheson, Transport Minister. Thanks to him and Tourism Minister Fergus Ewing for immediate action.

“With immediate effect ferry companies will no longer take non-essential travellers.

“From now on Ferries will be for those who live on our islands, who have an essential need to travel to or from the mainland and for essential supplies or business. Nothing else.

“Those who do not normally live on the islands and have travelled there in the last few days will be able to leave to reduce pressure.”