Council planning and measures to safeguard against Coronavirus threat

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar’s COVID-19 Planning Group met today, (Monday 16th March), to continue discussions on safeguarding and protecting clients, services, members and employees throughout the Western Isles.

There are currently no known cases of the virus in the Western Isles.

However, the planning phase has been, and continues, to be developed through a series of precautionary measures.

The Comhairle has set up a special section of the website https://www.cne-siar.gov.uk/social-care-and-health/coronavirus/ for all local authority led services and this section will be updated as and when appropriate.

The Comhairle advises the public to pay any bills e.g. Council Tax bills online https://www.cne-siar.gov.uk/council-tax/council-tax-payment/ or by phone 01851 600 502, where possible, to avoid unnecessary face to face contact.

All schools in the Western Isles remain open. However, contingency plans have been made in the event that schools will require to close, particularly to support those preparing to sit SQA examinations.

All sport and leisure facilities and Comhairle offices remain open.

However, from tomorrow (Tuesday 17th March) all activities run by ISL/Sports Development will be suspended, including swimming lessons. Aquafit classes and ‘Move More’ group activities held during the day will also be suspended.

All other adult Fitness classes will continue at this stage.

All bus services are continuing to operate as normal.

There are specific restrictions in place in relation to visits to Care Homes. More information can be found here: https://www.cne-siar.gov.uk/news/2020/march/care-home-visiting-restrictions/

All services are subject to change and any changes will be communicated at the earliest possible opportunity through the Comhairle website and social media pages.