Covid cases are on the rise in the UK.

XEC is a new Covid variant that has been starting to spread in the UK and Europe

As we enter cold and flu season if you develop symptoms of Covid it’s vital that you test.

Covid tests are available to buy but are free for those who are eligible.

The NHS will soon be rolling out of its Covid autumn vaccination programme.

Cases of Covid in the UK are continuing to rise, after scientists warned about a new Covid variant which has started to spread in the UK and Europe. The latest data from UKHSA shows infections have increased by 3.6% in the last seven days up to September 11.

The summer had already seen the FLiRT variant and KP3 subvariant take off in the UK, with cases rising in July. Now concerns are growing about the XEC variant, with Eric Topol, director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute in La Jolla, describing it as “definitely taking charge”, in an interview with the LA Times.

The NHS will soon be rolling out their Covid autumn vaccine to anyone who is at risk of becoming seriously ill if they catch Covid, with vaccine booking appointments already open for those in England.

Despite the new variants, the latest symptoms of Covid have remained the same and still include a fever, new continuous cough and change to your taste or smell. However, with winter on the horizon and cold and flu season around the corner it’s important that if you display any symptoms to test yourself for Covid. Here’s everything you need to know about where to get Covid tests.

Where to get a Covid test?

Covid tests are available to purchase at pharmacies and retailers in person or ordered online. Unlike the days of the Covid pandemic, lateral flow test kits are no longer available for free for most people.

How to read a Covid test?

After taking your Covid test, set a timer and wait 30 minutes to get your result. For your Covid test to be positive, two red lines will appear. One line should be in the control line region (C), and the other should be in the test line region (T).

Two lines, one next to C and one next to T, even faint lines, show the test is positive.

A negative result will appear as one red line appearing in the C section, with no red line appearing in the T section. For a void result, meaning the test can not be read, a red line will appear only in the T section.

Can you still get Covid tests for free?

Covid tests are no longer available for free for most people, however, if you meet certain criteria you still may be able to access free test kits. According to the NHS, to be considered you must:

have a health condition which means you're eligible for Covid treatment

work in healthcare settings or in a hospice

If you meet the above criteria you may be able to get free tests from your nearest pharmacy or local integrated care board.

What happens if you test positive?

If you test positive for Covid it’s advised that you try to stay home and avoid others for five days after the day you took your test to help prevent spreading the infection. It’s also advised that you avoid meeting people who are more likely to get seriously ill from Covid for 10 days.

If you are eligible for Covid treatments, it’s important that you record your positive test result, or get in touch with your GP or hospital consultant who can refer you to the Covid team in your area.

You can find out more about the latest signs and symptoms of Covid, how to access tests and who is eligible for the Covid vaccine at NHS.UK.