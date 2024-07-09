Crisis board meeting on air service change

The eight seater aircraft used on the route

A special board meeting of NHS Western Isles will take place today (Thursday) to discuss the impacts of the changes to the recent inter-island air service between Stornoway and Benbecula.

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar recently awarded the contract to Hebridean Air Services, as they were the only company to come forward with a tender, after Loganair’s withdrawal.

However, the eight-seater aircraft used on the route has limitations compared to what had been previously available. .

Ahead of today’s meeting, a spokesperson for NHS Western Isles said: “The recent awarding of the new Public Service Obligation contract for the Stornoway/Benbecula route could lead to both a reduction in visiting services clinics to the Western Isles as well as a loss of outpatient clinics specifically in Ospadal Uibhist agus Bharraigh.”

They said the new contract provides 24-seat capacity returns a week over three days, compared to the previous capacity of 96-98 over two days, and the health board say they require at east 33 seats per week.

The report prepared for today’s meeting says the local health board were not consulted with regard to the pre-tender specification development or the awarding of the contract.

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar previously insisted that if they had not awarded the contract, given there was only one tender, the service would have disappeared entirely.

The NHS Western Isles spokesperson continued: “NHS Western Isles is extremely concerned that the new service will affect both access to health for the public, and the ability of NHS Western Isles to provide safe and effective services as close to home as possible for the residents of the Western Isles.

“NHS Western Isles is already aware of major logistical issues relating to the new service, in terms of a change to days of operation and a significant reduction in capacity, but is also extremely concerned about the disturbing issues being experienced on an ongoing and frequent basis by individuals attending healthcare appointments, and problems in relation to the lack of disabled access.