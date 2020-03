The board of directors at An Comunn Gaidhealach, organisers of the Royal National Mod, have met to discuss their approach to the Coronavirus outbreak.

The Gaelic body detailed on its website this morning (Monday) that it is expected the round of Provincial Mods, which usually take place each year from May to June, will not now take place.

Further information about Provincial Mods due to run in the autumn will be distributed later this year.