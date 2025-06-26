Give your cosmetics bag a make over - avoid a painful eye infection by discarding out-of-date products

A leading eye hospital group is encouraging us all to give our make-up bag a makeover as we head into the summer holidays, in an effort to reduce the number of eye infections people face.

Optegra Eye Clinic has revealed that many of us are wearing eye make-up much older than the recommended use by date, unaware that each item has a ‘best before’ date from when it is opened.

Out-of-date eye shadow, eye liner and especially mascara which is a dark, wet product, can be breeding grounds for bacteria and, as we apply them so close to the surface of the eye, they may cause painful infections.

Generally, each product should be discarded after:

Check the Period After Opening symbol on each product

Mascara - 4 months

Powder eye shadow - 12 months

Creamy eye shadow - 6 months

Liquid eye liner - 3-6 months

Foundation - 6 months

Nihal Elghryany, Optegra ophthalmologist, says: “Harmful germs can build-up in your make-up and cause eye infections, just in the same way that food can make you poorly if you eat it past the best before date. When you first open your make-up, you should write the opening date in marker pen at the bottom of the container to remind you about when to replace it.

“Some people believe that it’s only cheaper eye make-up that is more likely to lead to infection - this is not true. All eye make-up has a shelf life, no matter what it costs, the risks are the same!

“You can check the best before date or the Period After Opening (PAO) symbol on each product. It looks like an open jar of cream and has the number of months next to it that a product is safe to use after opening. It can vary hugely from item to item.

Mascara can be a breeding ground for germs

“If you do succumb to an eye infection – with pain, redness, itching, watery eyes – keep your eyes clean, avoid wearing make-up and place a warm, damp cloth on closed eyes.

“If symptoms continue please go straight to your local optician or pharmacy for medication to ease the symptoms.”

Optegra recommends following these top tips for keeping your eyes infection-free:

Keep it cool: Cosmetics normally contain preservatives to help prevent bacteria growth but storing them in a hot place will make it easy for bacteria to thrive. Keep them away from direct sunlight and even in the fridge in the warmer summer months.

Keep it clean: Get into good make-up hygiene habits by sharpening eye pencils between applications, washing brushes regularly and turning out old make-up. Also wash your hands before applying make-up or changing contact lenses.

Keep it to yourself: It’s not always good to share, particularly when it comes to make-up as this can lead to eye infections such as conjunctivitis. Germs thrive in dark environments, such as mascara tubes, and can also be transferred via make-up brushes and towels.

Take it off: Remember to thoroughly remove make-up in the evening as leftover cosmetics may cause chronic eye irritation.

