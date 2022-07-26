Green credentials for popular outdoor facilities on Lewis

The Eoropie Dunes playpark.

The Eoropie Dunes playpark at the very north of the island and the Castle Grounds in Stornoway can now proudly display the Green Flag Award, which celebrates well maintained parks and green spaces and supports the opportunities that they provide to enable exercise, improve mental wellbeing and provide safe areas for play.

The awards are run by the environmental charity, Keep Scotland Beautiful, and act as a benchmark for recreational outdoor space, with growing recognition of their importance.

Across the UK 2,208 parks have achieved the award this year and a growing number of them in Scotland.

And now the two facilities in Lewis can add their names to the list.

Jamie Ormiston, Beaches and Parks Officer at Keep Scotland Beautiful, commented: “I would like to congratulate all of Scotland’s award-winning parks. Receiving this prestigious international benchmark recognises all the hard work that has gone into maintaining and managing these precious green open spaces.

“As the only accreditation for park management of its kind in Scotland, we have supported local authority teams, land managers and communities across Scotland to drive up environmental standards at many of our parks and open spaces for residents and visitors alike.

“Parks attract a diverse range of visitors, all of whom look for different facilities and have different expectations. The Green Flag Award, and the collective expertise of managers and communities across Scotland, drives improvements through a framework which supports the management of our environment, our wildlife and the people who visit.

“Scotland’s parks and open spaces attract thousands of visitors every year and I’d encourage everyone to #RespectProtectEnjoy them this summer.”