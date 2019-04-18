‘Happy Meals’ come to Uist and Barra

Following from a successful pilot in Lewis, NHSWI is excited to bring ‘Happy Meals’ to Uist and Barra next month.

Do you find mealtimes stressful? Does your child refuse to eat? Are you concerned about their nutrition? ‘Happy Meals’ can help.

Parents/carers in Uist and Barra are invited to come along to the ‘Happy Meals’ information sessions to find out ideas to make food and mealtimes fun.

“Fussy eating is a common problem for parents and we want to provide some ideas for parents to try at home to stop mealtimes turning into battles,” said NHSWI Occupational Therapist Careen Laird.

“Anyone who has concerns relating to their child’s fussy eating is welcome to come along and join us,” she added.

The ‘Happy Meals’ sessions are led by a dietitian, occupational therapist, and speech and language therapist – and their different backgrounds are complemented by a shared knowledge of feeding, allowing parents/carers the unique opportunity to benefit from their expertise in an informal setting.

In Barra, the ‘Happy Meals’ session will be held on Tuesday, May 14th, in Barra’s Children’s Centre at 2.15pm; and in Uist, ‘Happy Meals’ will hold a session on Wednesday, May 15th, at Benbecula Church of Scotland Hall, Griminish, at 10am.

The ‘Happy Meals’ sessions are aimed at parents/carers of children of any age, and there is no need to book.

If you would like further information about ‘Happy Meals’ and the Uist and Barra sessions, please contact NHSWI Nutrition & Dietetic Manager Karen France on 01851 708279 or email: wi-hb.Dietetics@nhs.net