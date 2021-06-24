Health staff congratulated for financial management

Gordon Jameson

At a board meeting last week Director of Finance Debbie Bozkurt, indicated that they ended the 2020/21 financial year with a £110,000 surplus.

Board Chair Gill McCannon said: “To be reporting such a strong financial position at the end of such a challenging year is an excellent position to be in, particularly considering the difficulties we have all faced this year. Congratulations to all staff across NHS Western Isles.”