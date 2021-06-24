Health staff congratulated for financial management
NHS Western Isles have reported a break-even position for the 13th year, prompting the management board to congratulate staff across the organisation.
At a board meeting last week Director of Finance Debbie Bozkurt, indicated that they ended the 2020/21 financial year with a £110,000 surplus.
Board Chair Gill McCannon said: “To be reporting such a strong financial position at the end of such a challenging year is an excellent position to be in, particularly considering the difficulties we have all faced this year. Congratulations to all staff across NHS Western Isles.”
Chief Executive, Gordon Jameson, added: “The organisation has again met the requirement to live within its budget for the 13th year in a row. This positive news demonstrates significant progress and should give us all confidence that our service delivery, monitoring and control systems are working effectively. Staff have worked extremely hard to protect and deliver high quality services to patients, whilst maintaining a strong financial position. We should all feel very proud.”