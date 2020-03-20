Highlands and Islands Airports - Coronavirus contingency arrangements

In line with Public Health guidelines, airlines have reduced their scheduled services and Highlands and Islands Airports (HIAL) anticipate further reductions in service will come.

HIAL’s priority is to continue to provide the lifeline services that are essential for our communities whilst maintaining the health and wellbeing of its staff. HIAL is reviewing the operating hours at each of its 11 airports to accommodate current airline timetables whilst at the same time maintaining staff resilience to ensure lifeline services can continue. Details of any amendments to airport opening times will be detailed on the HIAL website.

Inglis Lyon, HIAL’s Managing Director said: “These are extraordinary times we find ourselves in, and our overriding priority is the continued operation of the necessary lifeline services for our communities and the health and well being of our teams.

“Our staff are following the guidelines issued by Public Health Scotland and have appropriate equipment and materials to safely execute their roles.

“We continue to review the situation and have contingency plans in place to ensure we continue to operate where needed.

“I would like to take this opportunity thank our staff who are working to pull out the stops to do exactly that.”

Please continue to check the HIAL website: www.hial.co.uk and our social media channels for up-to-date information on opening hours at each of our airports.