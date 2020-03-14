Impact of Coronavirus on Island events

The impact of the Coronavirus in the Western Islands is starting to make its mark with a number of procedures being put in place, such as restricted visiting at Island care homes and a number of sporting fixtures being cancelled.

It has been reported that Lewis Camanachd’s 2020 season has been indefinitely postponed after the Camanachd Association decided that all matches are to be cancelled.

Stornoway Rugby Club is also among teams who have learnt that future fixtures are being postponed.

A decision on the continuation of Island football is expected during the early part of next week and a decision about the popular charity fundraiser ‘Tipsy Tea’, which is organised by Cancer Research UK’s Isle of Lewis branch and was due to take place on Saturday, March 21st, will also be made in the early part of the week.