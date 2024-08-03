Island patient had urgent cancer diagnosis delayed

An Irish patient sits on a chair in a local dentist clinic in Budapest on August 8, 2007 during his dental treatment. The doctor team of this clinic consists of three oral and maxillofacial surgeons, two dentists, two ENT (Ear-Nose-Throat) surgeons and an anesthesiologyst often treating patients from foreign countries. Hungary is ranked as one of the spa and health tourism destinations in the world. AFP PHOTO / ATTILA KISBENEDEK (Photo by Attila KISBENEDEK / AFP) (Photo by ATTILA KISBENEDEK/AFP via Getty Images) : The health ombudsman found the diagnosis should have been made earlier.

​The Scottish Public Services Ombudsman has upheld a complaint against the Board of NHS Western Isles for failing to “appropriately investigate” a patient’s symptoms, causing a delay in the diagnosis and treatment of their cancer.

SPSO’s report on the findings said that in determining the case, they had taken independent medical advice from a radiology consultant, an Ear, Nose and Throat consultant, and a general medical consultant.

They concluded that initial scans were reported “reasonably”, and did not show any malignancy. However, when the patient was later referred by their GP to ENT, consideration should have been given to “upgrading the case to urgent”, but it “remained routine”, and the patient was not seen until nine weeks after the referral, at which point their cancer was diagnosed.

In the meantime, SPSO’s report states, the patient had been admitted to hospital under the care of the general medical team, who did not “place sufficient emphasis” on the patient’s physical symptoms, “which were ‘red flags’ for the possibility of cancer” and found that there was “a failure to scan”.

SPSO also found that the patient should have been referred to ENT “more urgently, and preferably as an inpatient”.

In their report, SPSO stated that the general medical team had written to ENT asking for the earlier referral “to be expedited” but the letter “did not sufficiently emphasise the physical concerns and placed undue emphasis on the likelihood of the problems being of a psychological nature”.

Had an ENT review been arranged while the patient was an inpatient, the SPSO found “it is likely that their cancer would have been diagnosed at this point”.

SPSO concluded the board had “failed to reasonably investigate” the patient’s symptoms, and upheld the complaint, adding: “We noted that an earlier diagnosis around the time A was an inpatient would have been unlikely to have affected the outcome for [the patient]. However, we recognised it would have given [the patient] and their family more time to come to terms with the diagnosis.”

SPSO has asked NHSWI to apologise to the patient’s family for the issues identified in their care, and said that in future patients’ physical symptoms “should be thoroughly assessed and they should be appropriately referred for review and scanning/x-ray as required in accordance with their presenting symptoms”.

Further, referrals to ENT should be “appropriately triaged and upgraded as required”the report states, and NHSWI has been asked by SPSO to provide them with evidence that they have implemented the recommendations made in this case by the deadline set by SPSO.

Responding to the findings, a spokesperson for NHSWI said: “NHS Western Isles would firstly pass on sincerest condolences to the family affected.

“NHS Western Isles has accepted the recommendations and required actions in full and has apologised unreservedly to the family for the issues identified. NHS has reflected on and has shared the findings of the SPSO report with all staff involved to ensure that recommendations and feedback is acted upon.”