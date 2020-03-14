Latest on Coronavirus (Covid-19) in the Western Isles

After taking advice from the Scottish Government in relation to Coronavirus, Comhairle nan Eilean Siar is implementing a practice of having a single representative as residents’ named visitor at its care homes.

The Comhairle is also restricting visiting times in all its Care Homes to the hours of between 2pm – 3.30pm and 6pm - 7.30pm.

The only exceptions to these times will be where the named representative is supporting a resident during meal-times.

Residents’ representatives will be contacted directly by Care Home staff to discuss this.

These measures will start from 7.30pm today (Saturday March 14th).

The Care homes affected are Dun Berisay, Dun Eisdean and Ardseileach in Stornoway, Harris House in Tarbert, Isle of Harris, Trianaid, in Carinish, North Uist, Taigh a’Chridhe Uile Naomh in South Uist and St Brendan’s in Castlebay on Barra.

A spokesperson said: “We are following national advice on this matter.

“We understand that relatives and friends will be concerned but we are asking for understanding and co-operation.

“This is about reducing risk and protecting health. Many Care Home residents are vulnerable due to age and underlying medical conditions and these steps are being taken to afford the best possible protection for residents and their carers.”

Comhairle Care Home contact details can be accessed here: https://www.cne-siar.gov.uk/social-care-and-health/community-care-and-criminal-justice/community-care/island-care-homes/

Further information and guidance on Residential Care residents is available at https://www.careinspectorate.com/images/COVID-19_-_Clinical_Guidance_for_Nursing_Home_and_Residential_Care_Residents.pdf