NHS Western Isles closes all hospitals to visitors

Following yesterday’s Government announcement and instructions, NHS Western Isles has taken the decision to close all hospitals in the Western Isles to visitors.

This decision has been taken to protect staff and patients, and to ensure every step possible is taken to protect and preserve our hospitals and healthcare facilities at this time of very significant risk.

This new measure is in place with immediate effect.

NHS Western Isles Nurse and AHP Director/Chief Operating Officer, William Findlay, said: “Looking after our patients and staff is our main priority and every step we take is to support them.

“We understand that this advice will be upsetting and hugely challenging, however, I would like to thank all staff, patients and carers for their continued support during this time.”

What does this mean for you?

Regrettably, you will not be allowed to enter the hospital to visit friends or relatives.

If the clinical staff feel that the clinical condition of any patient warrants the presence of family members, they will make direct contact with you.

We appreciate your understanding at this very challenging time.