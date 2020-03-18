NHS Western Isles press conference highlights plans to battle Coronavirus in the Islands

Student nurses, retired healthcare workers, previously decommissioned wards, new intensive care facilities and on-site testing capabilities will all be deployed in the Western Isles as the local health authority ramps up its plans to battle Coronavirus.

Nine people have been tested in the Western Isles for the virus since the start of the pandemic, following their presentation with respiratory issues, fortunately none of those nine people tested positive and the Islands remain one of the few places in the UK which is still free of COVID-19.

But the clock is ticking and NHS Western Isles is well aware that time might be running out as it prepares its readiness to care for the most sick, who require hospitalisation.

At a press conference this afternoon a panel of health chiefs explained that they had been preparing for the virus since January and that NHS Western Isles now had “good capability” and a “good understanding” of how this virus works.

The need for good hygiene was emphasised and that we should be washing our hands frequently and to avoid touching our faces. If you need to cough or sneeze, to do so into a tissue and discard it, or into your elbow if you do not have a tissue to avoid using your hands.

Public banners to promote these important hygiene messages have been distributed to organisations throughout the Islands.

It was stressed that the most up to date information could be accessed from: https://www.nhsinform.scot/ which could answer people’s questions about things like self isolation etc.

The panel of five was made up of: William Findlay: Nurse Director and Chief Operating Officer; Dr Maggie Watts: Director of Public Health; Gordon Jamieson: Chief Executive Officer of NHS Western Isles; Ian Burgess: Chair of Western Isles NHS Board and Dr Frank McAulay: Western Isles Medical Director.

The panel highlighted the preparations being made and then fielded questions from the media about the current situation.

How many people have been tested?

Director of Public Health, Dr Maggie Watts detailed: “We have tested nine, but have had no positive results in the Western Isles.”

Medical staff are not routinely tested, only if they present with symptoms and no one can just request a test.

Dr Watts explained: “There are certain categories, like those who are immunocompromised, such as those undergoing cancer therapies and if they are due to go under one of those sessions they are likely to be tested just to make sure that they are negative.

Dr Watts also revealed that up until now all the samples to test for COVID-19 had to be sent away to Glasgow, so the health authority had to rely on air transport and courier, which slowed down the testing process.

She added: “We have now been allocated a machine, so that we can do our own testing here. It will probably be two or three weeks, to get the calibration done before we can begin testing for individual patients, but it is a positive move which will give us a quicker turnaround time.”

What is the situation for intensive care facilities and ventilator equipment on the Islands?

Western Isles Medical Director, Dr Frank McAulay, explained: “There is already a robust system in place for anybody needing breathing support on the Island prior to transfer. What we have been preparing for over many days is needing to look after patients for a longer period of time and in larger numbers than would normally present, as we would normally transfer patients like this to the mainland within 12 hours and we are having to plan for that not to happen.”

In regards to intensive care facilities, Dr McAulay added that Western Isles Hospital would potentially be able to care for four or five patients in those circumstances at any one time.

What is the situation in regards to the transfer of COVID-19 patients to the mainland via Air Ambulance?

Dr McAulay detailed: “There has been a degree of uneasiness about air transfer, we have always had the routine transfer of trauma patients.”

In regards to COVID-19 patients Dr McAulay said there had been ongoing discussions with the Scottish Ambulance Service about the logistics of protecting transfer staff and within current aviation regulations, but there had always been the agreement that for life-threatening disease they would be able to access air transfer.

He added: “As of yesterday, it was confirmed that the Scottish Air Ambulance Service has guaranteed capability to transfer off the islands and on to the mainland, patients potentially suffering from COVID-19.”

What plans are being made for extra beds?

NHS Western Isles Chief Executive, Gordon Jamieson said the health authority had been planning for several weeks, as the situation develops, about how to best respond.

He stressed that there will be unprecedented disruption, with no further planned elective surgery. Although, areas such as the scope service will remain for patients suspected of having cancer as it was important to keep running critical parts of the service, but appointments with health professionals are being pulled back.

He explained: “The reason for pulling back this week is we are entering territory where we will be asking people to work in areas they don’t normally work in and will be challenging for them to work in, so we need a period of time to prepare people for that, to give them the additional skills, to give them the confidence and to give them the competence.

“We cannot wait until we are in very difficult territory, or it will be too late to make the adjustments that are necessary to run the urgent services.

“With beds, we have made changes, and we have got a significant number of additional beds available. They are there for us to bring into play at any point. We already have a unit in place for testing and assessing anyone who turns up and is suspected of having symptoms of Coronavirus.

“We are using the time that we have got to best effect, but that does mean scaling back now before the challenge actually presents itself here in the Western Isles.”

When asked about how many extra beds could be made available he added that it wasn’t so much about the space for extra beds, with the former Clisham Ward area being available, it was more to do with the staffing for those beds, as Coronavirus increases in the Western Isles and things such as the announcement of school closures today which will have a knock-on effect for staffing.

What are the plans for extra staffing?

Nurse Director, William Findlay, revealed: “We have a number of third year student nurses, who we will work with to bring into practice, so that they can support us in acute care and in community care, so that we have the right staff to support people in their home or in hospital.”

Gordon Jamieson also highlighted NHS Western Isles’ appeal for recently retired NHS staff to get in touch if they feel they can offer assistance during this challenging time.

It was indicated that as the situation develops locally NHS Western Isles intend on holding more press conferences to keep the public fully informed.