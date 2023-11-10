Radiography team at Western Isles Hospital in triple award success

​The four-strong team of Cardiac Radiographers at the Western Isles Hospital in Stornoway have been awarded three prestigious awards by the Society of Radiographers.

Jane MacDonald and Karen Macleod at the CT scanning unit.

The team was first named ‘Scottish Team of the Year 2023’ before also being selected as ‘UK Team of the Year’ and winning the ‘Patient’s Choice Award for Exceptional Care’ at a special ceremony in London last night.

NHS Western Isles Radiology Manager, Jane Macdonald, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have been recognised in these awards. As a team, we work hard for our patients and we are humbled that our work has been nationally recognised. It was quite a steep learning curve when first training, but the more we did the more confident we became.

“The Radiographers rotate duties throughout the rest of the department, provide on-call and have other commitments within the department; so there is a lot of planning and scheduling to ensure the right staff are available at the right time.”

She added: “This role development gives us a huge amount of job satisfaction. Particularly as we are using the resources of NHS Scotland to the best value: only the patients that really need to go to Glasgow for an interventional angiogram will have to go.”