Show Respect For Elderly and Vulnerable in Shopping

Tesco will reserve an hour of shopping for vulnerable groups like the elderly, pregnant and their carers on three days during the week.

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar backed the move by the superstore to limit shopping on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between the hour of 9am to 10am for the elderly and the most vulnerable.

Comhairle Leader Roddie Mackay said: “This is a good move by Tesco which should benefit older people and the most vulnerable in our community. We would ask that the public respect this for the benefit of these groups.

“People in the Western Isles are known for their compassion, respect and social responsibility. Now is the time to show it.

“Leave your shopping until later in the day on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Every little helps.”