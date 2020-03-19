Slàinte Mhath!’ scheme payment update

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar would like to reassure customers that their next monthly payment for their ‘Slàinte Mhath!’ sports facility membership will not be taken from their accounts. This will continue to be reviewed on a monthly basis.

Bernard Chisholm, Director of Education, Skills and Children’s Services said: “We were very keen to update customers as soon as possible. Sport and Health staff have been updating their Facebook page with ideas that customers can try at home to help stay well and active during this difficult period.

“This information can be found on the Lewis Sports Centre Facebook page and will be shared with all other sports facilities Facebook pages across the Outer Hebrides.”