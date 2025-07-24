The local pipe band were a popular feature - both at the main arena and in the town - right throughout the festival.

​HebCelt 2025 – you were amazing. The programme was brilliant, the vibe was really good in town all week, even the weather was incredible and the HebCelt crowd did everybody proud.

The HebCelt programme began on Wednesday night, ahead of the opening of proceedings at the festival arena on the castle green on Thursday.

It began with two shows, one in An Lanntair, where a Between Islands show kicked off the arts centre’s offering for the week, and in Breasclete Community Centre, where local tradition bearer Calum Martin and daughter Isobel Ann were supporting Cape Breton group Madison Violet.

My HebCelt began in Breasclete, where I was most interested in hearing Calum and Bell Ann and they did a great set that finished with Murdo Macfarlane’s Cànan nan Gàidheal, a powerful song covered over the years by the likes of Karen Matheson and Tide Lines, and an appropriate starting point for a festival that grew out of traditional music rooted in the Hebrides and Celtic places.

Skerryvore closed the festival on Saturday night with a rousing set

The main action began the next day and once again the Lewis Pipe Band and Lewis and Harris Youth Pipe Band opened the show in style. As is tradition, the pipes and drums led a parade out to the castle green at 5pm, officially declaring it showtime.

Some of these players would also join Skerryvore on stage on Saturday night in what would be, for me, the biggest highlight of the whole of HebCelt 25. But more of that later.

The first act I saw in the arena this year was Tosh, who was going down very well in the Isle of Harris ceilidh tent, and joined on stage by Crisdean on pipes and Stephen Drummond on the box.

Eddi Reader was the first act I saw on the main stage, as she warmed up the crowd ahead of Tide Lines. I confess I didn’t catch NATI who were on the Islands Stage but I heard good things about them and I was just delighted to see Eddi Reader.

Scotrish icon Eddie Reader seemed to enjoy the festival as much as the crowd enjoyed her

The woman is a national treasure and she gave a stunning vocal performance. Her renditions of Ae Fond Kiss by Burns and Wild Mountainside by John Douglas of The Trashcan Sinatras were particularly moving. Wild Mountainside is, in my view, one of the best Scottish songs ever written, and it was great to hear her perform it at HebCelt.

She brought her set to a close with a rousing rendition of Perfect, which went down a storm with the audience and had everyone singing back to her. Hard to believe this was from an album that came out in 1988 from her days with Fairground Attraction.

When she put out her famous line – “it’s got to be….” – the crowd responded without hesitation.

HebCelt had found its voice… and kept it all weekend. There is something very special about the noise the HebCelt crowd makes, between the singing and the roaring, and in many ways, the HebCelt crowd is the biggest star at the festival.

The fun, family-friendly vibe was evident

Eddi Reader got that. As she closed her set she commented: “I went to a party at the Hebridean Celtic Festival…”

Tide Lines followed her onto the main stage and they had got the memo too.

“I’ve been walking…” was all that was necessary from Robert Robertson, and the crowd were away. “This sounds beautiful,” he told the crowd. And so it did.

As you would expect, Tide Lines played a brilliant set.

The arena crowd lapped up the unusual sunny Lewis weather

They performed tracks from their new album Glasgow Love Story, including the title track, which Robertson introduced by saying that its story began with the experience of moving to Glasgow from the Highlands at the age of 18.

This is “a story I’m sure a lot of you here can relate to”, he told the crowd, and this shared history and connection is part of what makes Tide Lines and bands like them so popular.

Robertson told the crowd that the band had been reflecting earlier that their first gig at HebCelt had not been on the main stage, or even the Islands Stage, but was at Brèascleit Hall.

He pronounced it the Gaelic way and then went into Co-Thràth, to a rapturous response.

“Trobhadaibh uile gu dachaigh ar cridh…”

They closed out with Fortunes of the Fearless, which went down a storm and HebCelt roared its appreciation. “It’s hard to believe it’s only Thursday night,” said Robertson, as they left the stage and told everyone to have an amazing weekend.

Lulu received a mixed response

The tent had been packed, bouncing and full of joy for Tide Lines and it was the same again on Friday for Trail West. The crowd went wild for them and they also loved Beluga Lagoon who were on before that. The reaction to The Glen, which has gone viral as a remix by Stornoway’s dance star Levi Heron, was huge.

Lulu came on after Trail West and it’s a shame but she did kill the vibe. A lot of people left and gaps started opening up in places where, if you’d been standing an hour or two earlier, you’d have risked a concussion.

It’s been reported that thousands of people were at the Lulu show but I’d be very surprised if there was even a thousand. I’ve never seen the main tent so quiet at 10.30pm on festival Friday and the fact is that Lulu emptied it.

It picked up later on. She even got the famous roar at one point and told the crowd: “I want to bottle that roar that you make. It’s divine.”

That was a good moment but some of her other interactions with the crowd were more negative and it was the talk of the steamie that she told the crowd off for talking while she was trying to tell them a story. Chastising the crowd for not paying attention was never going to go down well.

As one island singer said to me afterwards: “She is long enough in the tooth. She should have known better what was required of a festival set in a tent and that is great number after great number after great number. Get the audience on your side. Don’t actually tell them to be quiet.”

I personally found her chat a bit painful and was completely cringing by the time she was telling us how perfect the weather was in California – apart from that “one day when it was drizzling”.

I literally had my head in my hands willing it to stop. I would have preferred to have heard her thoughts on where she was. ‘Did she even know where she was?’ somebody asked afterwards.

There was a big disconnect and the fundamental problem was that Lulu did not play a ‘festival set’ but seemed to be delivering her off-the-peg show from her Champagne with Lulu farewell tour, which was much better suited to a sit-down theatre audience all there specifically to see her, unlike a large proportion of the HebCelt crowd.

However, opinions on Lulu differed. One woman told me she “thoroughly enjoyed it” and she found her stories really interesting. She traditionally only goes to the festival for one of the nights – and her and her husband chose Friday because Lulu appealed to her and Trail West to him.

She was impressed at how strong Lulu’s voice was and also said: “Hats off to HebCelt. It’s no mean feat to organise the festival. They had something for everyone.”

Lulu also had a great band on stage with her and in all fairness the last 20 minutes were brilliant.

The lady can still sing – incredibly, at the age of 76 – and I’m Still Standing, Relight My Fire and Shout were great. The tent was pretty lively then. If she had performed like this the whole way through, she would have played a blinder and the critics would have been silenced.

Into Saturday and I was into the Islands Stage first. The Tumbling Souls – always good value – had been the last act on that stage on the Friday night and Fèis Eilean an Fhraoich were the first act onto it on Saturday.

This is a group of local teenagers who come together at Fèis tuition week in the summer and keep practising together throughout the year. They usually compete at the Mod and have a regular slot at HebCelt, which is a fantastic opportunity for them all.

Donnie Dòtaman was on after them and the Island Stage also played host to one of the biggest and best surprises of the festival – Elias Alexander, at 7pm.

He blends electronics and looping with various instruments including bagpipes and fiddles. He has a great story too because he used to volunteer at HebCelt and would travel from his home in the US to do so.

It was clear that HebCelt had been a hugely formative experience for him. He told the crowd it was “a privilege to be here” and described the festival as a celebration of “Scottish traditional music and related traditions” – which he has put in the “basket of things” he carries with him.

One friend said, on his way out of that tent: “Best thing at HebCelt.”

Another friend said: “I think he might have stolen the show.”

He nearly did. The ‘funk soul powerhouse’ that is Tom McGuire and the Brassholes closed out the festival in the Islands Stage but were not quite so compelling. Kassidy were the penultimate act on the main stage and I really liked their sound and vibe. That’s a great thing about HebCelt. You always find somebody new.

Skerryvore brought it home. Three times winners of Scotland’s Live Act of the Year award and back at HebCelt to celebrate their 20th anniversary, they were always going to be great.

Founder member Daniel Gillespie told the crowd: “Feels like yesterday we were playing McNeills bar.” And he asked: “Was anyone in McNeill’s bar today?”

Pure connection and HebCelt loved it.

They brought a number of special guests on, including Elias Alexander, fresh from his star turn on the Islands Stage, but the inclusion of the Lewis Pipe Band was a masterstroke.

As the pipers and drummers walked on for Soraidh Slàn & The Rise, looking so spaideil, they were instantly recognisable to the local audience and you could almost feel the collective gasp.

They lifted their pipes in perfect unison and pressed play.

It was an incredible moment that will no doubt stay with them forever and when they came back on for Take My Hand during the encore everyone was beside themselves. There wouldn’t have been many dry eyes in the house.

The Lewis Pipe Band were there to close out HebCelt 25, just as they had opened it. It was the Perfect ending to HebCelt 25. Huge congratulations to everyone involved in putting on this brilliant festival and we look forward to HebCelt 26.