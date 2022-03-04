Berneray hall in £100k appeal to fix leaky roof

Committee members Nigel Buckley, Joanne Vincent, Chrissie MacAskill and Iain MacKillop. The tarpaulin on floor is protection against rain ingress.

Berneray Community Association is leaving no stone un-turned as they bid to raise £100,000, factoring in the rising price of materials, labour and potential unforeseen costs.

Built more than three decades ago, the hall is considered the centre of the small island community, but now the roof has come to the end of its life, it is time to carry out essential repair work to preserve the centre for another generation.

Association chairman Nigel Buckley said: “We need to replace the whole roof and the windows on the roof, as well as the lead throughout the structure.

"It’s not until you remove the old roof, that you can see the real damage underneath. We have set our target at £100,000 to hopefully cover all the expected damage and replace everything that is needed at once.”

Material costs have soared as a result of the pandemic, with manufacturing severely disrupted while much of the world entered lockdown.

Several of the sheets that make up the roof are cracked, causing leaks within the structure. Although the committee members realise the extent of damage caused to the fabric of the building is not known, with water ingress perhaps taking place some distance from breakages on the exterior.

“It was supposed to last 15 years but our roof has been on for about 35,” said committee member Iain MacKillop.

“If we reach £65,000 we can go back to the builders to ask for a firm quote and see if we can begin the work for that amount. We hope to have reached that milestone on 1st May 2022. It is just about getting over the threshold and that is what is pushing us on.”

Water pours through the roof during heavy rainfall. Dehumidifiers and heaters run 24 hours a day in order to protect the floorboards, which comes at a heavy cost, and committee members are of the view the roof “will not last the year”.

A total of £31,000 has been raised so far and an online crowdfunder is already raising a significant amount, making for an encouraging start to the campaign.

“We wrote to quite a few celebrities because over the past few years we have had a lot of teams here filming and making programmes on our islands,” explained committee member Joanne Vincent. We also approached Prince Charles as he has a strong connection to Berneray.

“We contacted the Grand Tour, This Morning, Ben Fogle and Darcey Bussell. Some replied explaining that they had their own chosen charities to contribute to so unfortunately that plan did not work out as we had hoped.”

Berneray Community Hall has been a hub for the island for close to 40 years and in that time it has hosted weddings, film screenings and funerals. Berneray Week is centred around the hall and an array of different activities, including quiz nights, treasure hunts, concerts and dances. Locals and visitors take part and those with connections to the island ensure their return visits coincide with Berneray Week, which can, on a good year, raise up to £8000.