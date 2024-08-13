Bringing some colour to the town’s heritage​

Chris is known for major mural artworks

​One of the UK’s top mural artists has been commissioned to deliver, alongside local artists and school pupils, an ambitious mural heritage trail in Stornoway.

Chris Rutterford, from Edinburgh, who specialises in large-scale mural works, will aim to bring some much-needed colour and vibrancy to the history of the town, with the hope of it providing a major attraction to both visitors and local residents.

The ambitious project is being developed by the Western Isles Lottery on what is their seventh anniversary.

Janet Paterson, Founder of the Lottery, said: “It’s hard to believe the Lottery has been so successful and achieved so much over seven years.

“The team are now embarking on a Heritage Mural Trail throughout Stornoway and have commissioned one of the UK’s top mural artists, Chris Rutterford, who will involve local artists and school pupils with his creations – subject to funding and planning permissions. Details of workshops and involvement will be released in the near future.”

Chris started in pubs and restaurants, but is now best known for major pieces of work, such as a spectacular 20m long mural of Tam-o’-shanter, a jaw dropping depiction of the classic Edinburgh Hogmanay and The Battle of Bannockburn for its visitor centre. He works alongside his wife Lubi Lykan.

Chris said: ““It is an honour and a privilege to be asked to work alongside Western Isles Lottery in Stornoway. Not one I’d take lightly. When I first came to the island, I was really blown away by the beauty and history of the island and could see echoes of that heritage throughout the town.

“I loved the public art that was already on show, especially the fibreglass sculptures that were beautifully built and executed by the original artists in the 80/90s. It felt to me like they tell Lewis stories in an incredibly charming and succinct way.

“My first task alongside my wife and creative partner Lubi Lykan, will be to sensitively renovate these, and to bring them back to their former glory, as the weather is gradually wearing them down.

“After that, we would like to work on creating threshold murals for the town, celebrate both Stornoway and Lewis History and characters, past and present. We are hoping to assemble a team of local artists to work alongside us, and build and add something really special for the islands. Can’t wait to get started.”

Janet said: “The Lottery Team first met Lubi Lykan in November 2023 when she created the spectacular sleigh for the Western Isles Lottery’s Christmas Switch-On Parade.

“Discussions for the Mural Trail began in January and the plan is for both current fibreglass sculptures to be restored around March 2025 with four large scale murals being planned on Shell Street and James Street by the end of 2025. A possible further eight murals will be planned for 2026 to grow the momentum.”