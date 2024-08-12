Consultation launched on Calanais charging regime

Visitors are set to be charged an entrance fee

​Historic Environment Scotland has launched a public consultation to seek feedback on proposals for introducing charges for entrance to the Calanais Stones.

​The national agency is working with Urras nan Tursachan Calanais, the local management committee, to develop the changes as a means of protecting the future of the site.

While it is proposed that visitors will be charged an entrance fee, those resident on the island will not.

As well the introduction of charges, the visitor is to undergo a major £10 million redevelopment, with the number of visitors to the site – already the islands most visited – set to soar in the years to come.

Sian Evans, Regional Visitor and Community Manager for North Region at HES, commented on the consultation: “The Calanais Standing Stones are synonymous with the Outer Hebrides, embodying thousands of years of history and culture.

"With increased visitor footfall and the challenges presented by factors such as climate change, we must take action to ensure the stones are adequately protected to stand on this site for at least another 5000 years.

"Our goal is to ensure our proposals also enhance the site’s value to both the community and visitors. We encourage everyone with an interest, relationship or connection to participate in this consultation to help shape its future.”

The public consultation is open until 31 October. It can be accessed at https://haveyoursay.historicenvironment.scot/development-partnership/calanais-consultation.