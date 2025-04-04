Finn and Justin trainer team
The Instagram post by Bieber showed himself and Finn Rush-Taylor above the teaser: “Damn me and this fool Finn cookinnnnngggggg”. To which Finn replied: “They ain’t ready broski” followed by emojis.
Many of Bieber’s three million followers translated the message to mean that a trainer brand between the two men is in the making.
Over the past few years, Finn has established his own consultancy working with leading brands including Adidas, Puma and Crocs, “bridging the gap between the physical and digital worlds”.
A former player for Ness FC, he said in an interview that his interest started with thinking about the design of football boots. After leaving the Nicolson Institute, he graduated in product design from Dundee University.
Since publication, an image of the Gazette front page has been shared on Instagram by Justin Bieber and has attracted almost 200,000 "likes".