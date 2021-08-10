Fun for all the family at harbour open day

A series of events is planned for all the family during Stornoway Harbour Open Day

The event is describe as boasting a packed itinerary and includes lots to do for all the family, from bouncy castles to face painting, kayaking and boat trips, to a raft and yacht race around the harbour.

The Port has also invited local businesses to have stalls on the quayside, while the local cuisine can be experienced and savoured thanks to a host of food vans and pop-ups.

Stornoway Port Authority, in collaboration with Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, had planned a series of events to celebrate Scotland’s Year of Coasts and Waters.

However, due to the pandemic, several events have been cancelled or postponed.

The Harbour Open Day is one event which has now been given the green light due to the easing of restrictions in Scotland.

The overall project, entitled Steòrnabhagh air a’ Chùan, or Stornoway on the Ocean, will celebrate the long and important history of the port, from its Viking settlement roots to the islands gateway that it is today.

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar will also host an employability hub to promote various educational programmes and apprenticeship opportunities.

As the main port of the Hebrides, Stornoway continues to provide the perfect location for visitors to experience the unique Hebridean islands – including its brand-new Newton Marina which allows more visiting yachts than ever before, as part of the wider £12 million Newton Basin/Goat Island development.