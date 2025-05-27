Gaelic drama wins major European accolade

Accepting the award on the night was MG ALBA chair John Morrison, executive producer Arabella Page Croft and Sorcha Groundsell, who played the leading role. (Image: BST Events, Spain.)

​MG ALBA has achieved a major international milestone, winning one of the highest honours at a prestigious European television awards ceremony held in Barcelona.

Sign up to our daily Stornoway Gazette Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Stornoway Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The coveted Grand Prix at the CIRCOM 2025 was awarded to Black Camel Pictures’ acclaimed Gaelic-language crime thriller An t-Eilean (The Island), which had already been named winner of the Drama and Entertainment category earlier in the evening. And in a surprise announcement, the series was also revealed as the overall winner across all genres.

Commissioned by BBC ALBA , with funding from MG ALBA, Screen Scotland, Black Camel Pictures and All3Media International, the drama premiered on BBC ALBA in January, becoming the best performing Gaelic programme since the channel's inception. A further broadcast window was also secured on BBC Four earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Grand Prix 2025 ceremony crowned a year of renewed momentum for the awards, which saw a 22 per cent rise in entries and an influx of new broadcasters joining for the first time.

The stunning setting of Amhuinnsuidhe Castle and the Harris landscape were among the aspects which grabbed the attention of the judging panel

John Morrison, Chair of MG ALBA, said: “Winning the Grand Prix is an incredible achievement for a Gaelic show, placed at the pinnacle of Europe’s regional television industry by our peers.

“MG ALBA has been working with a tight and diminishing budget for years and it was a calculated gamble by the Board to invest all of our drama budget for a whole year in one short box set. But we were confident in the story, the cast and the production team. So were our funding partners and the BBC.

“An t-Eilean has already broken audience records for a Gaelic show, and it is very rewarding for everyone involved to win two awards in this prestigious ceremony. High quality drama needs a serious budget and increased investment by the Scottish Government would allow us to build on this success.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arabella Page Croft, Executive Producer at Black Camel Pictures, said: “Thanks so much to the jury! Wonderful to win the Grand Prix at the CIRCOM awards celebrating European television drama production. We share this award with our hugely talented cast, crew and creative commissioners and financiers who adventured with us!” David Smith, Director at Screen Scotland, said: “This is a fantastic win for the An t-Eilean team. The popularity of this ambitious series and the recognition it has received, including this award, is an incredible vote of confidence in the strength of Gaelic language drama.”

An t-Eilean was premiered on BBC ALBA and went on to be shown on BBC Four

Chosen from across all category winners, the Grand Prix recognises the single most outstanding programme of the year. While regional winners receive prior notice, the winner of the Grand Prix is announced live on the night, at the CIRCOM Annual Conference.

Chairof the judging panel, Marina Ramos, of RTP, Portugal, said: “Our selection for Grand Prix was the drama An t-Eilean (The Island). And the reason is simple: we have all seen murder series from all over the world but this is a very great production, high quality, good story, great actors, beautiful landscape and, above all made in the Gaelic language, showing us a region in Scotland, with magnificent natural features. Livestock, castles and so on.”

The Prix CIRCOM 2025 jury report noted: “There is beautiful scenery, imposing castles and wonderful views of natural beauty. The drama matches well to this specific scenery and setting. The acting is splendid: it's intense and you don't want to stop watching. The production values are high and this is an ambitious production.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is very fascinating and impressive that the drama is produced in the Gaelic language. This will help spread knowledge of the language when making such quality entertainment for a wider audience. Good dramas are made all over the world – but this is special.”

The award was officially accepted by actor Sorcha Groundsell (who plays lead character Kat Crighton in An t-Eilean), Executive Producer Arabella Page Croft and John Morrison.