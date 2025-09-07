Keira’s dream comes true as she lights up Tattoo

Keira was one of 50 dancers chosen - from hudreds of auditions - to perform at the famous Edinburgh Tattoo, in front of the castle.

​A teenage Highland dancer from Sandwick, Lewis, achieved a lifetime ambition this summer when she performed at the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo as part of the Highland dance team.

Keira MacDonald, 18, had auditioned earlier in the year, along with hundreds of dancers from across Scotland, England, Canada, Australia and the USA. She was stunned to be selected to be part of the world-famous cultural event, held against the backdrop of Edinburgh Castle.

Keira had applied in December and auditioned in February. She received the email telling her she had been selected in March – “I was so happy because I didn’t think I was going to get in” – and travelled to Edinburgh in July for a week of rehearsals ahead of the shows.

She said it was simply “a dream come true” and plans to apply again, to hopefully do it all over again in 2026.

She was staying in Edinburgh for a month, practising and performing each night.

The Tattoo ran from August 7 to 29 and Keira’s family were there for opening night. She said: “It was amazing. I’d never been to the Tattoo prior to dancing at it, so it was really cool to experience it.”

Keira was one of 59 dancers in the Tattoo dance team. Their accommodation and meals were all provided for the month, and the dancers went through intense preparations in the run-up.

“It’s pretty brutal because the rehearsals are nine till four every day and then in the castle from like five o’clock till 11 o’clock at night, so that was quite a lot, and then the show obviously runs for a whole month,” she said.

Keira has been dancing since she was three, beginning with ballet, and started Highland dancing at the age of seven, with the Sharon Mackinnon School of Highland Dancing.

Her dad, Iain, said Keira had dedicated all her spare time training and travelling all over Scotland to compete, with dancing at the Tattoo being “the highlight” of that dance journey so far.

“It was the best experience and one she will never forget, making many friends along the way,” Iain said.

One of the most exciting moments, Keira said, was seeing Edinburgh Castle up close for the first time – “it was so cool” – and then having the dawning realisation that she would actually be dancing there for the month.

With audiences of 9,000 a night and tickets typically selling out many months in advance, Keira remarked “it’s a lot of people” and added that the opening night had been extra special because her family were coming and the dancers had been sworn to secrecy about the performance.

“I was really excited to perform in front of my family because you’re not allowed to tell them anything about the dances or what costumes you’re wearing, so it was a surprise for them.”

Mum Morven said of opening night: “It was incredible, it really was. It just felt so surreal because she’s always talked about wanting to do that sort of thing when she was older and then suddenly she’s there and she’s doing it, and it was really amazing.”

Keira, from North Street, finished sixth year at the Nicolson in June and is going on to study a BA in business management at UHI, as well as starting her own dance school. Classes at the Keira MacDonald School of Highland Dance began this week and are open to ages three and up.

