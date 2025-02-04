Mixed bag of funding for isles art organisations

The HebCelt Festival, held every July in the Castle Grounds, described the funding deal as "game changing"

​Creative organisations throughout the Western Isles have responded to their three-year funding allocation announcements from Creative Scotland, with some celebrating “game changing” deals, while others were more muted, saying funding had fallen “somewhat short”.

​Hebridean Celtic Festival, An Lanntair, Ceòlas Uibhist, and Taigh Chearsabhagh Trust will receive a total of more than £2.9million over three years.

Cllr Donald Crichton,, Comhairle nan Eilean Siar Chair of Sustainable Development Committee, said: “This level of investment in our cultural sector is hugely welcome.

“All four organisations have a proven track record of promoting the Gaelic language, our island culture and providing a platform for local artists.

An Lanntair's allocation fell short of expectations.

“The award of three-year funding packages will allow these organisations to continue this good work, secure jobs and establish long term strategies. Comhairle nan Eilean Siar will continue to work to support and promote our creative sector.”

The award of multi-year funding to the four Western Isles organisations comes as part of a £200 million funding package awarded to 251 organisations across Scotland.

The HebCelt music festival was awarded £270,000, which is the first time multi-year funding has been allocated to the festival this way. It will receive allocations of £90,000 each year, taking it to its 30th anniversary in 2027.

HebCelt director and chair Iain Macphail said: “The positive and vital impact this progressive and future looking decision by Creative Scotland will have on our festival cannot be overstated – it is simply game-changing.

“There is much work still to do, but this decision gives us the confidence to build ahead and attract talent and audiences in the years ahead without worrying whether or not we will still be here from one year to the next.

He added: “Given the difficult economic times faced by the cultural sector, we not only recognise what a significant benefit this is to us, but the challenges that remain for others."

At Ceòlas, Ceannard John Joe MacNeil said: “For the first time in the organisation’s history, we are delighted to receive multi-year funding from Creative Scotland.

“This invaluable support will allow us to continue our vision of celebrating and preserving Scotland’s rich musical heritage, with a particular focus on the Gaelic language and its cultural significance. It will enable us to expand our reach, promote Gaelic traditions, and collaborate with artists and communities across the country including our long affiliation with Cape Breton, Canada.”

However, at An Lanntair, Chairman David Green said: “The level of funding falls somewhat short of the sum we demonstrated would be necessary to continue and build on our existing programmes in music, cinema, visual arts, performance, and, of course, our vitally important education and outreach, artist support and community engagement from which so many people on Lewis and Harris benefit.

“However, we hope that the additional funding in 2026/27 will allow us to deliver the programme that we believe our communities deserve and are entitled to."

Taigh Chearsabhagh Director Andy Mackinnon said: “We are generally happy with the result of the outcome, but we are now reviewing what this means for us an organisation.”