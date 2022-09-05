New single from Lewis singer-songwriter draws on strong emotion

Sign up to our daily Stornoway Gazette Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rosie H Sullivan is fast gaining a big reputation.

Rosie H Sullivan is now based in Edinburgh and her first single, “So It Is”, was released last year to much acclaim.

She also performed on the acoustic stage at this year’s Hebridean Celtic Festival.

Her new single, “What a Life”, references the hindsight and heartbreak of a past relationship and of leaving home – in this case the islands – for new places, experiences and opportunities.

Rosie H Sullivan said: “This song is very personal and completely transparent; I wrote it at a difficult time, full of uncertainty and change. The lyrics are very close to my heart, and I think this really comes through.

"I needed to get into the zone for this one – I got myself back to the headspace I was in when I wrote the song and just sat and sang my emotions out.”

Now working with Nettwerk Records, this was Rosie’s first time working with a producer, Ross Hamilton.

“Working with Ross has helped me be more open-minded about the production aspect of song creation," she said. “Adding the guitar swells in the second verse totally lifts the lyrics and has such a strong building feeling, echoing the emotions I had at the time – this is now my favourite section of the track. We added a soft kick drum to the start of the last chorus, and hearing that over the speakers for the first time was the biggest punch in the gut. It still gives me goosebumps.”