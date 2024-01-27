Three clubs connected by their hoops

The article explored the connection between the three clubs, their distinctive shirts.

It highlighted the fact that the three teams are linked by an unusual common feature – historically, they have each had green and white hoops as their main strip.

Buckie’s choice of the hoops goes back to the club’s early days and does not appear to have any direct connection to Celtic.

However, when Eriskay formed a team 70 years ago, they definitely looked to the east end of Glasgow for sartorial inspiration.

Stephen Campbell told the magazine: “It’s always been that Eriskay have played in green and white and the reason for that is Celtic.

"When established in the 1950s, they played in a Sunday league which was organised by different parishes and they would have Mass in the morning and football in the afternoon.

“I think from these early days everyone followed Celtic and that’s where the hoops came from and still to this day everyone supports Celtic” (with one notable exception!).

Stephen added a footnote to the history: “There’s one season actually that they wore a maroon, Hearts-style kit.

"It only lasted one season. Apparently the person who sponsored the team wouldn’t pay for the hoops and they bought whatever was in a deal at that the time.

“That was around 40 years ago and it caused an uproar. The club was run through the church so I think things were tight in church fund that year and they ended up with maroon.

"The collection went up the next year to make sure we got the green and white back”.

The article concluded: “Despite the many differences, there are so many similarities which begin with the famous green and white Hoops.

"And with that, there’s always a part of Celtic in the Outer Hebrides and a bit of Eriskay at Paradise”

In terms of the cup tie itself, there was no romantic giant-killing result in the end, with Celtic running out comfortable 5-0 winners.