War Graves role for a far travelled Lewis woman

Mairi pictured at Aignish cemetery, near her family home, where there are some Commonwealth War Graves, including her own uncle.

​A Lewis woman whose career in operations and emergency response has taken her to the furthest corners of the globe is about to start an exciting new chapter… as Deputy Director for the Canada, Americas and Pacific region for the Commonwealth War Graves Commission in Canada.

Mairi Macleod, from the Braighe, has been appointed to the Commission that oversees the memorials in a region encompassing 41 countries, including Myanmar.

Mairi, who currently works in the Falkland Isles, will be based in Ottawa and it is a job with connections to family as remembrance was important to them – Mairi’s uncle, Ian Macfarlane Macleod of Melbost, having been lost in March 1944.

He is named on the Lewis War Memorial but is also buried at Aignish cemetery, where there are some Commonwealth War Graves. Ian was 20 years old and serving with the Merchant Navy out in the Far East when he took ill with appendicitis and despite having surgery, failed to recover. His remains were repatriated to the UK and accompanied by another uncle, John Murdo, who was also in the Merchant Navy and became a Captain.

Arriving in King Edward Cove, South Georgia, on the "Pharos SG"

Mairi remembers how her dad “really instilled that sense of remembrance in us”. He was part of the Merchant Navy Association and Mairi, who was in the Air Cadets while at school, recalls accompanying him to the Melbost memorial garden on Remembrance Sunday to lay a wreath.

Ian had been a radio officer and Mairi’s dad, Willie, would go on to become a radio officer as well in the Merchant Navy – a job he continued afterwards with Shell Oil, which took him all over the world and inspired Mairi and her brother Alastair with postcards home from lots of exotic locations.

Willie Macleod, his brothers and a sister were born in Winnipeg, Canada, returning to Melbost in the 1930s, which means Mairi has a Canadian passport.

Her new role will involve looking after all the memorials, the human stories and their green sites and include maintenance, health and safety, managing the impacts of climate change, contracts and dealing with governments and different cultures.

It will be a logistical challenge writ large, given the spread of the countries but Mairi already has knowledge of war-torn Myanmar from previous work.

Climate change will be a big issue going forward, and the Commission may have decisions to make about what type of memorials there will be in the future. The Commission is said to be the largest grass-cutting operation in the world but the day may come when they have to pivot away from “traditional garden styles as climate change and sustainable practices dictate”.

It will be a big move from her current posting as Director of Operations for Government of South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands – the latest in a line of postings in the high Southern Latitudes over the years.

Her dad also inspired these, working in South Georgia during the whaling era and encouraging travel. “I would never have gone to South Georgia if he hadn’t put this fire into us as youngsters and told us all about South Georgia and Shackleton and whaling and all these different things.”

Mairi’s brother, Alastair, who now works as a lecturer at the University of the Highlands and Islands, has also worked in South Georgia, on a patrol vessel, the Pharos SG, which Mairi, ironically, currently manages.

Mairi has been in her current job since March 2024 and the uninhabited British territory is said to be “David Attenborough’s favourite place in the world” with its incredible wildlife and a huge tourism destination.”

Mairi’s job has been to look after the support services, incident response, search and rescue, tourism and so on. She is currently on-island overseeing the rewriting of South Georgia’s major incident plan, to increase resilience for a place that is four days sailing from the Falklands.

It is a long way from where Mairi started out as a site engineer with Morrison Construction, doing an HNC in civil engineering on block release.

As an apprentice, it was learning on the job and Mairi was involved in mass concrete projects including the fire training ground at Inverness airport, the drydockwall at Nigg, Insch sewage plant and work on overhead power lines in Lewis.

It was challenging work but Mairi was getting fed up with the weather in winter… and when she spotted a magazine advert for engineers to work on NGO (non government organisation) projects in Tanzania, the die was cast.

Mairi was hired for her first overseas job, as a project engineer building clinics and after three months of NGO work she went travelling, taking in South Africa, Mozambique and Swaziland. “I didn’t look back.”

Mairi has become a generalist. She has experience of operations, supply chain management, can write policy and her post in South Georgia has boosted her understanding of UKOT governance and international coordination.

She gained a degree in International Disaster Management and Engineering from Coventry, along the way.

Then disaster management was a fairly new concept. “It was very much from the early days of the IDEM degree. We’d go out and do search and rescue exercises and then we’d be doing water calculations for drilling wells and then emergency structure construction.

“That kind of stuff stays with you and through most of my humanitarian career I’ve been an all-round logistician. You’re the person that comes in and sets up the accommodation, the comms, looks after the cleaners, the water, the hospital, all the facilities, the fleet management, the logistics, the procurement.”

Then 9/11 happened “and that blew apart the whole disaster management world”. Suddenly, everyone was looking at resilience and incident management and crisis control with a new lens.

Mairi has spent a lot of time, since then, in emergency response as well as working for government and private industry in the polar regions.

Mairi was involved in the Gaza response in December 2023, under the auspices of the Red Cross as an emergency logistics team delegate. She worked on air operations and remembers the aid trucks being backed up at the border.

“At that point I remember thinking, ‘this can’t get any worse, they have to start getting all these trucks in’ and in realaity it’s just got so much worse.” She had first applied to go on the Red Cross register in 2019 but the pandemic disrupted everything. Her final training was completed in 2022 and she went on the register.

Her call to the Gaza response came at a good time as she was getting bored in her current environment – in primary health care and community pharmacy in England – so said “yes” to a month with the Red Cross.

The primary health care work had its moments, with a lot of satisfaction in particular from setting up vaccination centres during Covid, but Mairi did not go back to that environment as the South Georgia job would come up during her Red Cross deployment.

Mairi’s big baptism of fire came back in 2006, though, when she first worked for Medecins san Frontieres – a job she described as being “like gold standard NGO work”.

She went first to South Sudan to work on a primary health care project in Lankien, leading work on walk-in clinics and maternal health care facilities. But before Mairi even got there, a wave of tribal violence swept the region. The white army had come in, the project was evacuated, and the international team was in Kenya when she arrived. A sister site in Pieri had been “looted and completely destroyed” and Mairi’s first experience was to go in, “with a couple of massive bags of cash” and work out payments to more than 100 staff. They had just two hours on the ground to do it before getting the plane back to Kenya.

When they were cleared to go into Lankien, they had to set everything up from scratch, including the temporary camp and treatment centre.

Although Mairi admits to having “a large risk appetite”, they were scary times. “You’d be lying in bed at night and you’d hear gunshots.

"It’s not a situation I put myself in nowadays because I don’t have the same risk appetite or maybe am more sensible but it was something that you learned to live with.”

MAIRI ALSO spent 10 months in Myanmar with MSF, working in Eastern Rakhine State with the stateless Rohingya population.

That was “an incredible experience” and has given her a little understanding “about Myanmar politics and the challenges and the multi cultural way of life” that will serve her well in her posting with the War Graves Commission.

“That will be a really challenging place to work because of the administration and the government and the access,” she said.

“I never understood what it was like for a population to feel under threat until I worked with these people. The Rohingyase people were mistreated and suppressed, because they were stateless and still are considered stateless.”

Challenges included moving medical supplies across rivers during the rainy season when bridges were washed away.

One solution was to dismantle a tuk-tuk at one side, carry everything across, and reassemble it on the other side.

“That became our little pharmacy vehicle that would run back and forth with supplies to the other two clinics.”

Mairi did three missions with MSF over about 30 months. The other was on a lead poisoning project in Nigeria, where they were setting up a clinic to treat sick children. While they were there a cholera epidemic swept through too so they had “an emergency within an emergency”.

Needing to find a relaxing hobby during her down time, Mairi took up boat building for relaxation, to give herself “a coping mechanism”.

She did an NVQ in boat building and built her own sgoth, finding a mentor in the late John Murdo Macleod. “He was just amazing,” she said. “He would tell me stories, he’d look at my drawings and look at my photos.”

When Mairi brought her sgoth home off the ferry, he was there. “He was like, ‘oh yes, she’s very good in the front but you didn’t do the back right’.”

John Murdo named the boat: Runag. Mairi’s first job in sub-Antarctica came in 2007 when she was appointed as station leader for the British Antarctic Survey at King Edward Point.

It was a dream job. As well as remembering her dad’s tales, Mairi had also been inspired to further her career by reading “Antarctica on the Plate”.

Later jobs in the area included work with Antarctica Logistics and Expeditions, which offers logistics support for expedition and science parties, and White Desert, which is involved in luxury tourism. She had met her partner Alan while working for ALE and the couple have a house in France.

“You never forget getting off a plane in Antarctica for the first time,” said Mairi. “It’s like nothing you’ve ever seen before”. Staggeringly beautiful and an expanse of ice and snow. “Perspective is very different as well. It’s difficult to judge how far away things are because you have no point of reference.”

Mairi recognises she has “a large risk appetite” and strategic approach to decision making.

“I can see that the Commonwealth War Graves Commission is going to be no different in that aspect," she said. “I appreciate it’s not going to be a nine to five job but I’ve never had a nine to five job…”