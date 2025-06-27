This retro photo gallery celebrates some of Scotland’s best ever clubs, which are sorely missed by the generations of revellers who enjoyed many legendary nights out there over the years.

These atmospheric images take you from the 1960s right up to the noughties, allowing you to relive your best clubbing days, should they be behind you.

The clubs featured include a famous beachfront venue which was Scotland’s biggest nightclub; a favourite haunt of Fran Healy, before he hit the big time with Travis; and a popular roller disco.

Many big acts have played at these venues over the years, from the Sugababes and Ian Van Dahl to the Ramones and the Clash.

How many of these Scottish nightclubs have you visited, and what do you think is the best nightclub Scotland has ever had, past or present?

1 . The Shack The Shack was a bit of a misnomer for this popular Glasgow nightclub, which was housed in a rather grand former church building. It was popular during the early noughties before sadly being destroyed in a fire in 2004. The venue was also known as Cardinal Follies and The Temple before it became The Shack. The Sugababes are pictured performing there in March 2001.

2 . Eros Elite The Eros Elite superclub in Edinburgh's Fountainbridge district was a huge 3,000-capacity venue which attracted big names including Ian Van Dahl and Dee Dee. It opened in 1999 but didn't last long before closing in 2004, despite many clubbers having fond memories of the 'best nights' there.

3 . Dennistoun Palais The Dennistoun Palais de Danse, better known by its less formal moniker the Denny Pally, was a Glasgow institution. It originally opened in 1922 but was destroyed by fire in 1936 and rebuilt. When it reopened in 1938, it was the biggest dance hall in Glasgow, with a capacity of 1,800, and it boasted a sprung floor and a ceiling decorated with stars. The Palais remained a popular dance hall for many years before being converted into the Rollarena roller skating venue in the mid-60s.