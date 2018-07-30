Aly and Phil are Island bound to delight us with their music

Together Aly Bain and Phil Cunningham have established themselves as the epitome of excellence in the world of traditional music.

With their musical magic and quick-witted humour they will pull your emotional strings one moment and have you falling off the seat with laughter the next.

Phil Cunningham is widely regarded as one of the most exciting and innovative accordion players of the times.

His early work was with leading Scots band Silly Wizard (1976-1986) which reclaimed a place for the accordion in the traditional music world.

The accordion being only one of the strings to his bow, as a multi-instrumentalist he works extensively in television and film as a composer, musical director and presenter. He is much sought after as a record producer and he manages to juggle all of these diverse commitments enabling him to continue touring and recording with long time musical partner and friend Aly Bain.

Aly Bain is Scotland’s supreme traditional style fiddler. His playing is unique - driving, impassioned and pure - with vibrant, unmistakable tone that has earned him a following of ardent fans throughout the world.

Born in Lerwick, Shetland in 1946 Aly began playing the fiddle at the age of eleven.

In his early twenties, Aly headed to mainland Scotland. His dramatic playing, with great tone and technical ability brought early recognition as an outstanding musician of the folk music revival.

Aly embarked on a life of intensive playing, recording and travel that continues to this day.

He helped establish the folk band Boys of the Lough with whom he toured extensively and recorded for many years.

Simultaneously, Aly pursued a solo career in collaborative and television projects.

Although Aly’s musical base is in Scotland his extensive travels have led to an appreciation and mastery of many kinds of music.

He has applied this knowledge to the production of several networked television series bringing traditional music to a widening audience.

This musical duo will be touring Scotland over August and September and will be performing at the An Lanntair arts centre in Stornoway on September 21st at 8pm.

To book tickets see: www.lanntair.com or call the box office on: 01851708480.